Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

