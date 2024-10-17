Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 987,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,556. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

