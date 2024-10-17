Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,350 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

