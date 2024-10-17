Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

