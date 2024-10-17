Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.44. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

