Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 167.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMF opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $277.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

