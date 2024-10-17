Velas Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $28.41 million and $474,712.75 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

