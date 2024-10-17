Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $115.83 and last traded at $115.83, with a volume of 78211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

