Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 39164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIC. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). Corporate insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

