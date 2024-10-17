VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 365,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 137,877 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $47.38.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
