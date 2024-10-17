VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 365,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 137,877 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $47.38.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,423,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 262,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 180,614 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

