Viper Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $52.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

