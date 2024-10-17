Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.91% of Vista Energy worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

NYSE:VIST opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.79. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

