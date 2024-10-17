Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.02 ($10.89) and traded as high as €10.33 ($11.22). Vivendi shares last traded at €10.26 ($11.15), with a volume of 1,620,423 shares changing hands.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.03 and a 200-day moving average of €10.02.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.