Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.12), with a volume of 362653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 619 ($8.08).

Volution Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,947.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

Insider Activity at Volution Group

About Volution Group

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £12,880,000 ($16,819,012.80). In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.31), for a total value of £12,880,000 ($16,819,012.80). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 101,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total transaction of £625,792.98 ($817,175.48). 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

