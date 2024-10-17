Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 282,550 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Block worth $30,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Block by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

