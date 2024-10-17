Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,049 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

