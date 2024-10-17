Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $15.23 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,553 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

