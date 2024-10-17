Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $28.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473,153 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of NU by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,303,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

