Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 57,643 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,643 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of H World Group worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

