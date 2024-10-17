Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,245 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

