Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.