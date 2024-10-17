Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.61 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00003801 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,051.13 or 1.00017962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,872,135.72055891 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.56106734 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,771,488.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

