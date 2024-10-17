Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 6.2 %

WBA stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 30,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

