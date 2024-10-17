Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,305. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $649.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.