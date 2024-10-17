Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires 9,955 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 22.7% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.