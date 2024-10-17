Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 3,751 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 2.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $840.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $269.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

