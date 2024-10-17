Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,516,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,926,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,189,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,268,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

