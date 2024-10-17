WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.68.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
