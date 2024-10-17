Wells Fargo & Company Increases Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $69.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. Evergy has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $207,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 79.5% in the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 20.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

