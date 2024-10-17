Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

