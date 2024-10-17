Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 123,326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

