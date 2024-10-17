Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 544,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 118,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. Research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.