West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.45 and last traded at C$140.24, with a volume of 12488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 75.88%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.