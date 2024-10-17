West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.45 and last traded at C$140.24, with a volume of 12488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 75.88%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

