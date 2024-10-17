Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WHR opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $132.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

