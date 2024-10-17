WhiteCoin One Day Volume Hits $254,071.41 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 32% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $254,071.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

