WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue None Dividend of $0.25 on December 10th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous None dividend of $0.14.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,262.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

