William Marsh Rice University Invests $245,000 in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Klaviyo comprises approximately 0.3% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $23,510,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,234.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,667.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,667.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,937,202. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.8 %

Klaviyo stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.33. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

