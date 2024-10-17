WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 29613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,370,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,382,000 after purchasing an additional 752,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,888,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,601,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

