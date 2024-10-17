WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 29613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
