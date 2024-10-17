WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 38,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295. The company has a market cap of $428.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Free Report ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

