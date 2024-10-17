WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 58.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of WNS by 68.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of WNS by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

