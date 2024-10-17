Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 460 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $20,256,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

