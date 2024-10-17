Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 2,905 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7,262.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $87.02 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

