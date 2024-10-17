Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 646 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

