Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $87,558,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $121.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

