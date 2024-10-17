Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $152,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.55 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $225.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

