Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 307,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

