Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $122.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

