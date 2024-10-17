Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 477 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

