Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.35 and last traded at $175.70, with a volume of 6889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.7712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.