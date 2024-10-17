World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) versus Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Critical Survey

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. World Kinect pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays out -576.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Kinect and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $46.16 billion 0.04 $52.90 million $0.93 33.01 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -556.63

Analyst Recommendations

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for World Kinect and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 1 2 0 2.00 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Kinect presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.29% 6.26% 1.70% Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Kinect beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

(Get Free Report)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.